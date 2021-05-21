Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

In related news, CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason A. Duva bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.