Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.83. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $9,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. 7,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,039. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.