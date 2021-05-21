Leaf Group (LEAF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – Leaf Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Leaf Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

5/10/2021 – Leaf Group was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Leaf Group was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

4/13/2021 – Leaf Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.

4/6/2021 – Leaf Group was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.

3/29/2021 – Leaf Group is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Leaf Group is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of LEAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. 6,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

