Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.