LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €115.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €164.30 ($193.29) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.88 ($161.04).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.93.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.