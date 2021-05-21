Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

