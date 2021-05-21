Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit