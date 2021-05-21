Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $101.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LMND. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $9,207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

