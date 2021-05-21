Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $343.16 on Friday. Lennox International has a one year low of $191.14 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

