Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.
Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
Shares of NYSE LII opened at $343.16 on Friday. Lennox International has a one year low of $191.14 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
