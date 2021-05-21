Leslie’s (LESL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leslie’s (NASDAQ: LESL):

5/13/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – Leslie’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

5/4/2021 – Leslie’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

4/20/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Leslie’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Shares of LESL opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 67.14. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

