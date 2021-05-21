Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 35,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 670,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

LXP stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

