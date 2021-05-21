Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 15,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after buying an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after buying an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.51.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

