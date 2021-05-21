Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 15,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.34.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.51.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
