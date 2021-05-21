Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $32.51 Average PT from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,040. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,292 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

