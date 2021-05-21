LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.15. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 262,665 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $337.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 76.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

