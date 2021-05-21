Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,529. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

