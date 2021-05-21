Lincluden Management Ltd. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 126.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

