LINKA (LINKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $197,824.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. LINKA has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $197,824.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.86 or 0.00999402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00096265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.23 or 0.08377582 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

