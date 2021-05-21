Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $11.58 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

