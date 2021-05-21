Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $310.60. 11,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,004. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.15 and a 200 day moving average of $291.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

