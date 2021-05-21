Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 16,900 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after buying an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 127,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,813. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

