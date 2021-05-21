Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. 80,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,614. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.