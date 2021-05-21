Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.73

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $812.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

