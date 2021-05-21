Longbow Research Initiates Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.07.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.65. 1,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,610. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.