Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,485 shares of company stock worth $19,425,146 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

