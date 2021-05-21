Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of WD-40 worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,264,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $243.88 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $178.00 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.