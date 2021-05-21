Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $43,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.