Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

