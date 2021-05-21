Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.72.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $193.41 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

