Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $193.41 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.72.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

