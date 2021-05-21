Lubert Adler Management Company LP Lowers Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Lubert Adler Management Company LP decreased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,625,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503,063 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 97.7% of Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lubert Adler Management Company LP owned 11.92% of Albertsons Companies worth $1,060,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $2,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

