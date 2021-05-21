Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $32,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

