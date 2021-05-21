Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

