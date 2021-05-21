Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Lympo has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $639,701.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00067556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.00993003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00096188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.55 or 0.08228548 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars.

