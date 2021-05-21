Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Lufax stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

