Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.57 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 25,347,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355,143. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

