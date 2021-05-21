Maecenas (ART) One Day Trading Volume Hits $255.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $390,438.88 and $255.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00069220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.01008347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.18 or 0.09195589 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.