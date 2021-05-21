Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $143.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.