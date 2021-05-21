ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANT. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ManTech International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in ManTech International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

