Marco Investment Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock worth $2,799,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $95.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.