Marco Investment Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

