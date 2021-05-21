Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock valued at $563,605,072. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $318.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $903.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

