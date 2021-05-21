Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $513.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

