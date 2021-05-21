Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $59.95 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.61.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

