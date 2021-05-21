Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of CRM opened at $225.31 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

