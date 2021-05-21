Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 1,917 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

