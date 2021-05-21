Maro (MARO) Market Capitalization Achieves $138.69 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $138.69 million and approximately $64,481.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00068904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00997311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00098205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.74 or 0.09150203 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 939,914,803 coins and its circulating supply is 482,889,648 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.