Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Boosted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.