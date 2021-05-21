Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $370.60. 32,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,286. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.41. The stock has a market cap of $367.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.