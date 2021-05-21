Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,015.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

