Matthew K. Durkee Sells 7,597 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

