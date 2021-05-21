Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

MAXN stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 1,384,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,268. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

